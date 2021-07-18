Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 392,599 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The brand management company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iconix Brand Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 340,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

