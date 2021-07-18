ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Financial Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -216.43% -73.41% Replimune Group N/A -20.81% -18.53%

This table compares ImmunityBio and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 10,766.00 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.75) -17.89

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.84%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.91%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Replimune Group beats ImmunityBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes. ImmunityBio, Inc. was formerly known as NantCell, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunityBio, Inc. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. ImmunityBio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

