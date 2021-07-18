Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

