Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INFI. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.