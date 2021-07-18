Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

INE traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$21.30. 1,055,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,955. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

