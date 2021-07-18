Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.14.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

IIPR traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $209.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,742. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.