Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $423.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $3,515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

