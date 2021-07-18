Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.

ETNB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 89bio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

