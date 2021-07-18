Insider Buying: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Buys $1,000,002.00 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,002.00.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Grigorios Siokas purchased 500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

OTCMKTS:COSM opened at $4.60 on Friday. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

