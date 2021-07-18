Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Purchases $48,030.00 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,030.00.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

