Insider Buying: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HIBB opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

