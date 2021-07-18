Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Purchases $209,020.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $209,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $31.70 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

