Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Purchases $209,020.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $209,020.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $31.70 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
