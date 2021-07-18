Insider Buying: The Food Revolution Group Limited (ASX:FOD) Insider Buys 370,370 Shares of Stock

The Food Revolution Group Limited (ASX:FOD) insider Jacqueline (Jac) Phillips purchased 370,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,740.73 ($7,671.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About The Food Revolution Group

The Food Revolution Group Limited operates as a food processing company in Australia. It manufactures and sells a range of functional juices, fibers, infused fruits and waters, and fruit waters under The Original Juice Co, Juice Lab, and Eridani brands. The company also offers its products as ingredients to other food producers in the functional food, beverage, and nutraceutical markets.

