Insider Buying: Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 4,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVOS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $396,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

