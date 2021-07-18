Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells 7,387 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $449,720.56.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $457,772.39.

On Monday, July 12th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.