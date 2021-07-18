Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $644,922.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

