Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $393,394.38 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38.
BCRX opened at $15.61 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
