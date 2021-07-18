Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $393,394.38 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38.

BCRX opened at $15.61 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

