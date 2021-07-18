Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $139,879.96. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ciena stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

