Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $139,879.96. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ciena stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
