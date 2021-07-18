Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells 6,030 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90.

CRSR traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,794,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.