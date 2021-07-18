Insider Selling: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Major Shareholder Sells 206,397 Shares of Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $5,644,067.38.

Shares of CRTD stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Creatd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

