Insider Selling: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Major Shareholder Sells 41,491 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 41,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $12,826,112.83. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DCTH stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. Analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $6,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

