Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 27,479 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16.

Shares of DCT opened at $43.10 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.