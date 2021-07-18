Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) CFO Sells 48,342 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) CFO Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 48,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $8,104,052.88.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $23,335.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,502 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $19,697.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,197.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,060,926.75.

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.75 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Several brokerages have commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.