Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Sells 7,600,000 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00.

Shares of EMAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 333,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

