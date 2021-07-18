Insider Selling: Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells 4,842 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell sold 4,842 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $82,895.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

