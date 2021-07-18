Insider Selling: Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) VP Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) VP Wei Ding sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $15,674.00.
Shares of INSG opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
