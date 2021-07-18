Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $313,372.50.
Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50.
JAZZ opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
