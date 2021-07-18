Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $313,372.50.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50.

JAZZ opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

