Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Insider Sells $1,482,150.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

