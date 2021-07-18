Insider Selling: Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of LCAP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCAP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

