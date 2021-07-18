Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO Sells $471,328.62 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $471,328.62.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Macy’s by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

