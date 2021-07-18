Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells $42,680.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MXC stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

