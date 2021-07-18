Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells $42,680.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MXC stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62.
About Mexco Energy
