Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $514,456.48 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $514,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48.

Shares of NCNO opened at $65.55 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

