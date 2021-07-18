Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells $927,893.88 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $927,893.88.

Netlist stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.65. Netlist, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.