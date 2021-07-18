Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $562,752.45 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 15,067 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $562,752.45.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.94 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

