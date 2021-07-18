Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Sells $427,396.05 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,443 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $427,396.05.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

