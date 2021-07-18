Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells 11,056 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $412,941.60.
NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $40.71.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.
