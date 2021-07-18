Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells 11,056 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $412,941.60.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

