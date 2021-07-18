Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 109,400 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00.

OSH opened at $56.32 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

