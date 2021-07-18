Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00.

OCGN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

