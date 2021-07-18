Insider Selling: ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) CFO Cynthia Poehlman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,500.00.

Shares of PRKR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. ParkerVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

