Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $332,280.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

Redfin stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

