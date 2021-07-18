Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $136,975.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $141,125.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $139,087.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

