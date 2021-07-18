Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $156,075.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $141,125.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $139,087.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $843.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

