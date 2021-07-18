Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,925 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RGR opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $61,166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

