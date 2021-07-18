Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $694,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Telos alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 724.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01.

Several research firms recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.