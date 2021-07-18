Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Insider Sells 66,675 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) insider James E. Flynn sold 66,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $1,086,135.75.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

