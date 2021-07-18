Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Sells $241,158.44 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $241,158.44.

Shares of SHYF opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

