Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10.

Shares of TWTR opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.