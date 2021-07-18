Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells 8,012 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $902,471.68.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

