Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Sells 324,252 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $7,989,569.28.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $142.64 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,945,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

