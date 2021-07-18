Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

